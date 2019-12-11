Bengaluru: Man arrested with forged degrees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday conducted raids at two educational institutions here in connection with forged degree certificates scam.

A case was registered against a man identified as Srinivasa Reddy under Section 420, 465, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mahalakshmi Puram police station.

The CCB also seized the forged degrees recovered from Reddy's possession. (ANI)

