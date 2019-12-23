Bengaluru: Man claims his Alaskan Malamute dog worth Rs 8 cr stolen, files complaint

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A Bengaluru man has lodged a complaint at the Hanumanthanagar police station of his "stolen" dog, which he claims is worth Rs 8 crore.

Chethan N, the owner of the dog, has also announced Rs 1 lakh cash prize to anyone who brings the dog back to him.

In his complaint, Chethan has stated that the dog belongs to Alaskan Malamute breed. (ANI)

