Bengaluru: Man dies in a road accident near Sambhram College

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23, (ANI): A 35-year-old died in a road accident near Sambhram College hear today.
The driver of the truck which allegedly killed the man, identified as Lal Bahadur, fled the spot after deserting the vehicle when the public tried to catch him.
Bahzadur was working in an apartment as a security guard. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:40 IST
