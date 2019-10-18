Talacauvery [Photo/ en.wikipedia.org]
Talacauvery [Photo/ en.wikipedia.org]

Bengaluru Mayor announces to allocate Rs 1 cr for development of Talacauvery

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:51 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor M Gowtham Kumar on Thursday announced that Rs 1 crore will be allocated for the development of the Talacauvery, the base point of Cauvery river where thousands of people gather every year to participate in 'Teerthodbhava'.
"The people of Bengaluru are using Cauvery water for several years. This river is a source of water for people here, so it is our duty to develop the base point of Cauvery," he said while speaking to ANI.
The statement from the Bengaluru Mayor came after taking part in the pious 'Cauvery Teerthodbhava', occasion yesterday.
River Cauvery emerges out of the Brahma Kundike in Talacauvery, its birthplace, on this very day. Scores of devotees from across the state gather at Talacauveri ti witness the rare occurrence. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:59 IST

West Bengal: Remaining two bodies recovered from coal mine in Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the early morning hours of Friday, recovered the bodies of remaining two persons who were trapped in a coal mine in Asansol's Kulti area, earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:55 IST

Kerala: Case registered against man for giving triple talaq

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against a man here for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:39 IST

Delhi chokes with dusty haze, air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Delhi is once again inching towards the worst time of the year in terms of air pollution, as the national capital's air quality is getting toxic day by day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:29 IST

Flouting of FDI norms by multi brand retailers will invite...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that strict action will be taken against multi-brand retailers found violating FDI norms set for the e-commerce companies by the central government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:24 IST

'Indira Gandhi was Savarkar's follower, you won't find a more...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Indira Gandhi was a follower of Veer Savarkar, said his grand-nephew, Ranjeet, who stated that everything that the former prime minister did was "against Nehru and Gandhi's philosophy".

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:49 IST

Veer Savarkar: Did Gandhi visit cellular jail or any Congressman...

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The controversy over whether Veer Savarkar should be accorded with Bharat Ratna has found resonance in Haryana. While the issue has been an emotive one in Maharashtra, owing to Savarkar's connection with the state, BJP and Shiv Sena have been aggressively backi

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:26 IST

Coastal Karnataka, Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 06:49 IST

Delhi: Wanted criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty held after encounter

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A wanted criminal who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was arrested in wee hours of Friday following an encounter with Delhi Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 06:11 IST

Hyderabad: BHEL employee commits suicide, accuses senior,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A 33-year-old woman employee working with a leading Public Sector Unit (PSU) has allegedly committed suicide over "mental harassment" by her senior and colleagues, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:53 IST

Hyderabad: Edible cups launched for serving hot and cold beverages

Hyderabad [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Keeping with the growing demands of environment-friendly products for serving and packaging food products and beverages, a Hyderabad-based company has introduced cups which can be eaten after consuming cold or heat beverages.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:53 IST

WB: One body recovered from coal mine in Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Thursday night recovered body of one person among the three who got trapped in a coal mine in Asansol's Kulti area, earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:51 IST

Mumbai: 4 injured as truck falls off flyover after hitting auto, taxi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Four people were injured as a speeding truck on Thursday night fell off a flyover after hitting an auto and a taxi on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area.

Read More
iocl