Bengaluru Mayor submits proposal to rename Magadi Road Metro Station

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor Gautam Kumar has submitted a proposal to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to rename Magadi Road Metro Station to Dr Rajkumar Metro Station.

"A decision has been taken in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike meet today to rename Magadi Road Metro Station as Dr Rajkumar Metro Station. Mayor Gautam Kumar has submitted the proposal to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd," the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Trains on Bengaluru's Namma Metro will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes upon resumption of services from September 7.

According to a release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, while trains on the purple line will begin from September 7, those on the green line will ply from September 9 onwards.

Further, from September 11, 2020 trains on both the lines will operate from 7 am to 9 pm with a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and a non-peak hour frequency of 10 minutes.

For travel, passengers will have to use smart cards as tokens will not be sold, and face masks will be necessary to be worn at all times in the metro premises. (ANI)

