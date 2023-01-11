Bengaluru metro pillar mishap: Deceased woman, son cremated

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI): The two victims of the Bengaluru metro pillar mishap who lost their lives were cremated on Wednesday, as per the sources.

On Tuesday, the woman, identified as Tejaswini, along with her toddler, died in the mishap while her husband and daughter were admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Narrating the ordeal of the incident, Lohit, the husband of the deceased woman said, "We were travelling in a two-wheeler. I was supposed to drop them to a concerned place and then leave from there. But this incident happened within a fraction of a second. As I looked back, my wife and kid had fallen. There was nothing I could do,"

Expressing sorrow over the mishap and Lohit urged the government to take safety measures and precautions to avert any such occurrence in future.



Meanwhile, the Uncle of the deceased woman urged the state government and Prime Minister to book a criminal case and blocklist the contractor and concerned officers of the construction company.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the collapse of an under-construction pillar in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.



According to the FIR, site engineers, metro contractors, site-in-charge officers, BMRCL officers, and others have been included.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayakumar, father-in-law of the woman who died in the incident, demanded the construction work to be stopped immediately.

"The contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction clearly didn't take safety measures. The construction activity should be stopped immediately because it is running without safety," he said.

"If a bus or some other vehicle carrying passengers would have crossed that point, there could have been more casualties. Our world has been destroyed. I demand the government to provide safety measures at the construction sites," Vijayakumar added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and sought detailed investigation into the matter.

"It's a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday termed the accident a result of the "40 per cent commission" government and said that there is no quality in the development works under the present government. (ANI)

