Bengaluru metro services between Majestic, Mysuru Road to be suspended from March 21 to 28

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): Bengaluru metro services between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic and Mysuru Road on Purple Line will be suspended from March 21 to 28.

"This is in connection with the pre-commissioning of the extension line of East-West Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri, and modification works of the signalling system of Magadi Road-Mysuru Road section," stated Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited chief public relations officer BL Yashavanth Chavan.



The Metro Services on the purple line will be available only between Baiyappanahalli and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic during these eight days.

Normal Metro Train Services in the Purple Line will resume from 7 am of March 29.

However, the services on the Green Line will run as per schedule. (ANI)

