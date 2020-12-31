Bengaluru Mission 2022 launched by CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Thursday, launched Bengaluru Mission 2022 aiming at revamping the city completely.

'Mission Bengaluru 2022' is an initiative of the Karnataka government, which aims to build efficient city highways across Bengaluru and its suburban expanse by development and effective maintenance of key urban roads.

"Bengaluru will be made a model city in the world. Tourism has been given priority and we will begin work in all the districts in the coming days," Yediyurappa said.



This project also aims to increase green cover in the city, revitalisation of lakes and ensuring comprehensive Solid Waste Management.

Karnataka government will be working towards revitalisation of the lakes & Raja Kaluve network along with improved utilisation of rainwater and greywater across Bengaluru will address the storm water drain problem.

This mission also aims to improve engagement between citizens and government, ensuring transparency, ease of use of services and efficiency. (ANI)

