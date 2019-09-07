Bengaluru: Narendra Modi lauds Vikram Sampath for his book 'Savarkar'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met author Vikram Sampath in Bengaluru and complimented him on his book on the life of freedom-fighter and Hindutva philosophy formulator Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

"This morning in Bengaluru I met the bright Vikram Sampath. I am glad that he has devoted significant time and research towards studying Veer Savarkar. His book adds fresh dimensions towards understanding the life and thoughts of the great Savarkar," Modi tweeted.

The meeting between Modi and Sampath took place before the Prime Minister left for Maharashtra where he addressed various meetings along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Thanking the Prime Minister, Sampath too put out a tweet later in the day and said it was an "honour" to get the chance to meet him.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. It was an honour to meet you and present a copy of my book "Savarkar: Echoes from a forgotten past" to you this morning. Your energy, enthusiasm and encouragement are infectious. Thank you very much Sir," Sampath's reply to the Prime Minister on Twitter read. (ANI)

