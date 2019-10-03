Bengaluru: Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A Nigerian national was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh here on Thursday.

The man was identified as Jekwu Michael and the banned drugs weighing around 50 grams was seised.

The enquiry revealed that Michael's visa was also expired and he was overstaying the country.

Bengaluru police have registered a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Foreigners Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

