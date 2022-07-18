footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

Bengaluru: Police arrest killer of former BBMP councillor

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 12:07 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly killing former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillor Ayub Khan outside his house in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Mateen Khan was arrested from the Kengeri area of Bengaluru, Laxman Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengaluru informed.
Forty-eight-year-old former councillor Ayub Khan was stabbed outside his residence in Tipu Nagar on Wednesday (July 13).
He later succumbed to the injuries during his treatment at a hospital. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads