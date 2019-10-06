Bengaluru: Police catch two-history sheeters after opening fire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police caught two history-sheeters after opening fire on them at Nandini Layout on Saturday.

The two accused, Vijay and Hanumantha, have several cases including those of chain-snatching, robbery, theft and burglary pending on them.

When confronted with the team from the Nandini Layout police station, the duo tried to escape by pelting stones but both of them were finally caught.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

