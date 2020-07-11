Bengaluru Police Commissioner Office to be closed till July 14 for sanitisation, limited staff in control room

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Bengaluru police commissioner office will be closed till July 14 for sanitisation and there will be limited staff in the control room and command centre.

An order issued by Hemanth Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Admin) said other staff who are working at the premises will work from home or from subdivision office.

"Except control room and command centre with limited staff, Bengaluru police commissioner office will be closed from July 10 to July 14 for sanitisation," it said.

With a spike in a number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the state government had decided to implement lockdown in the city every Sunday till August 2. However, grocery shops, mutton shops, medicine shops, fruits and vegetable shops were allowed to remain open in stipulated time to avoid inconvenience to people. (ANI)

