Bengaluru Police files two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has filed two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari in Shabnam developers double murder case and an extortion case, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday.

Two unidentified men had in February 2007 allegedly barged into the office of Shabnam Developers and shot dead two persons, including the receptionist and an office assistant. The case was reportedly reopened after Pujari's extradition to India.

According to the police, shooters were allegedly hired by Pujari when Shabnam Developers' officials refused to pay him money.

Recently, a man named Ghulam was arrested by the CCB from Mangalore for allegedly having links with Pujari and having helped him in extortion and other illegal activity in the past.

Pujari, who was wanted in several cases including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion, was extradited to Bengaluru earlier this year from Senegal.

The gangster, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan, had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding under the false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa. (ANI)

