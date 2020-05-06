Bengaluru Police fire at man wanted in murder case after he attacks them

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): A man wanted in murder case was arrested here on Wednesday after police fired at him as he attacked a police official while trying to escape.

The man, indentified as Prabhu, attacked a head constable near Acharya college towards Sasuveghatta road while trying to escape arrest. The head constable was injured and shifted to a hospital.

The police were chasing Prabhu in connection with the murder case when the incident took place. He allegedly killed a man, identified as Karan Singh, by stabbing him at the Sidedahalli road following an argument between them on May 4.

"In the limits of Bagalagunte Police Station, a man Karan Singh was allegedly killed by Prabhu and others on Monday. Arjun Singh, brother of Karan Singh, had a quarrel with Prabhu when they were playing a game (online). He was stabbed and taken to hospital," said Shashikumar, DCP Bengaluru North Division.

"This information went to Karan Singh, who came with some of his friends to find out why Prabhu has done this. In the process, Prabhu suddenly stabbed him twice in abdomen and chest. Karan Singh died on the spot," the officer said.

He said police teams were trying to find Prabhu and another accused in the case.

"Today morning two teams were trying to find him near Acharya institute in under construction buildings. Suddenly he came out and tried escaping. In the process a round was fired in the air. He started attacking police and one round was fired on his right leg. He was incapacitated and taken in police custody," Shashikumar said. (ANI)

