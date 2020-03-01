Bengaluru Police raids spa, 2 held, 6 women rescued

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Bengaluru Police has rescued six women and arrested two people after a raid on a spa, allegedly operating illegally, in the city's HSR layout area.

"Of the women rescued three are from Thailand and the other three are from North-Eastern states," said a statement from the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Women Protection Wing.

The raid was carried out on Saturday night and the police have arrested two people, while the owner of the spa is absconding.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Peter Sunawar and Rajkumar Radhakrishna Mishra. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

