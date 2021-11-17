Bengaluru: Police seize 401 Indian star tortoises, one held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bengaluru Kalasipalyam Police has seized a total of 401 Indian star tortoises and arrested the man who was trying to sell them illegally, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Bengaluru.

According to DCP, on the credible information received on Monday, Kalasipalya police took action and seized a total of 401 star tortoises. Of which twenty-one star tortoises were dead and twenty were in serious condition.



A total of 380 tortoises are alive, it added.

DCP further informed that a team from Bannergatta National park will treat the ill tortoise.

A case under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has been registered. (ANI)

