Bengaluru Police to impose Section 144 from 9 pm to 12 am

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Bengaluru Police on Sunday announced that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed from 9 pm to 12 am (midnight) in commissionarate limits to ensure that people do not come out of their home once the 'Janata curfew' ends.

"We will impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from 9 pm to 12 am (midnight) in commissionarate limits to ensure that people do not come out of their home once the 'Janata curfew' ends," Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of police, Bengaluru city said.

Commissioner also said that Janata Curfew has been proposed by PM Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus and everyone should abide by it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday urged people to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The Janata curfew which began at 7 am today will come to an end at 9 pm.

The Karanataka Health Department on Saturday confirmed five new coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total count to 20.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)

