Bengaluru pubs, restaurants operators urge Karnataka Govt to reconsider restricting occupancy on New Year

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): Pubs and restaurants operators in Bengaluru have urged the Karnataka government to reconsider restricting occupancy to 50 per cent between December 30, 2021, and January 2, 2022.



Earlier on Tuesday, in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.



No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2, Bommai had said.

"Our industry has been struggling for past 2 years & this decision is going to hit us once again," a restaurant manager told ANI.

"New Year is a good time for our business and putting restrictions on the occupancy will hit us... Our staff is fully vaccinated and we sanitise our tables frequently, along with following all government guidelines," said Hamesh Kumar Yadav, manager of a Bengaluru-based restaurant. (ANI)

