Bengaluru represents India's start-up spirit: PM Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Hailing the contribution of Karnataka to the country's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Bengaluru city represents the country's start-up spirit which has placed India in a separate league.

He began his speech by paying rich tributes to the great leaders from the land of Karnataka during a programme at the inauguration of the 'Statue of Prosperity' in Bengaluru.

"I am fortunate to have arrived in Bengaluru on a very special day. It's a day on which falls the birth anniversary of two great sons of the nation- Sant Kanaka Das and Maharshi Valmiki. I pay my tributes to both of them," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said today is the big day for Karnataka as it gets Vande Bharat Express, Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train and a world-class airport terminal.

He said the 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will inspire Indians to built their identity globally as leaders.

"Today, Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat Express train. Along with that, a new terminal at Bengaluru airport was inaugurated which was the requirement of the people of Bengaluru," said PM Modi.

"Today's event is an example of our Yuva's spirit. The Vande Bharat train flagged off today is a glimpse of New India's identity," he said.

He said that a startup is not only an organisation, it is the faith and ambition to achieve greater heights in the progress of a nation.

The Prime Minister said India is known all over the world for its startups and Bengaluru plays a vital role in getting India established as a startup hub.

"Bengaluru represents the 'Start-up' spirit. Across the world, India is known for its start-ups. Karnataka is also getting benefitted from the investment happening in the country," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the Vande Bharat Express is a symbol that India has now left the days of stagnation behind.

"India is modernizing and beautifying its railway stations. Our aim is to make more modern railway stations, develop the infrastructure for better connectivity. The increase in the number of airports also increases the potential of the youth of the country. It gives rise to the employment opportunities," he said.

He further said that connectivity will play a crucial role in India's development and creating air connectivity and new airports is the need of the hour.

"The new terminal in Bengaluru will increase facilities for passengers," added the PM.

PM Modi unveiled the "Statue of Prosperity", the 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

The state is being built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, he also inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru.

With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely.

Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore annually.

He also flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru.

This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India.

Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi.

The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (ANI)