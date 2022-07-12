Bengaluru: Right-wing organisations call for bandh on Idgah Maidan issue

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 12 (ANI): Right-wing organisations have decided to go ahead with the bandh on Tuesday, demanding the celebration of Hindu festivals at Idgah Maidan in the Chamarajpet area of Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The Chamarajpet Citizens' Union has called for a bandh demanding that the Eidga ground should not be handed over to the Waqf Board and it should be kept as a playground.

The activists of the organization have demanded to support the bandh by pasting posters in front of shops and stores.



Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who spoke to reporters today, said that he had already spoken to the officials regarding the Chamarajpet Bandh.

"I have suggested ensuring that law and order do not deteriorate. More police have been deployed and cordoned off," said Araga Jnanendra.

He informed that heavy security arrangements have been made under the leadership of the Commissioner in this regard.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegation that the district in-charge minister is not visiting the rain-damaged areas, he said, "Our minister is going to the rain-damaged areas."

He told that he also visited the place where the road connection was cut off near Agumbe and ordered the engineers to repair it immediately. (ANI)

