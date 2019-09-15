Halted construction at a road in the city. Photo/ANI
Halted construction at a road in the city. Photo/ANI

Bengaluru roads: A nightmare to the locals!

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:00 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In spite of housing a major lot of techie companies from all over the world, the city falls short of providing a good infrastructure as the roads have become a nightmare for the commuters.
Narasimha Murthy, a human rights activist, said: "White topping of the roads is a threat in itself as the concrete would not set the ground level of the water. We had also staged protests regarding the same but the former government pushed people's money into the project. Currently, all the major roads are dug up which causes such traffic congestions where even an ambulance cannot move swiftly."
The white topping of the roads which was started by Siddaramaiah government in 2016-17 could not be completed.
"These roads are in horrible condition as they don't even have proper pavements. The ministers and their secretaries need to come here and watch the difficulty faced by common people like us who pay heavy taxes to the government and get this in return," said techie Sanjay.
The roads are lying in a pathetic condition, which can be detrimental to anybody's well being, who takes up the road without observing proper caution.
The present government headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered an inquiry about the white topping of the roads, which is suspected to be followed by corruption in the related projects. The third phase of the white topping has been halted for the same reason.
The majority of the roads constructed across the city have developed potholes due to halted construction, leaving the commuters flustered. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:29 IST

Jharkhand: CM kicks off plantation drive in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness about a clean environment, Chief Minister Raghubar Das kick off plantation drive and planted tree saplings here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:19 IST

In first 100 days, Modi 2.0 has demonstrated intent to walk the...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday praised the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, which she said, is goal-driven.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:11 IST

Inspired by '3 idiots', Raipur-based teenage girl perfects mirror writing

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): It is often said that India is a land where talent is hidden in every corner. Inspired by Bollywood blockbuster '3 Idiots', a Raipur-based teenage girl has perfected a unique skill of mirror writing with one hand, while simultaneously writing in plain scri

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:04 IST

Amit Shah a 'home wrecker', finding ways to break unity: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Calling Amit Shah a 'home wrecker', former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday came down heavily at the Home Minister's remarks on Hindi, saying he is a "wicked insider in a joint family who finds ways to break the unity".

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:59 IST

Will implement NRC in Haryana as well: CM Khattar

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Mamata greets Swamy on his 80th birthday

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Subramanian Swamy on his 80th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:48 IST

Railways to conduct "Massive Shramdan" drive, focus on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Indian Railways will undertake one more drive of "Massive Shramdan"on September 17 with main focus on "Collection of Plastic Waste", said a release.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:43 IST

Punjab: VB nabs nine red-handed for accepting bribes

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): During its ongoing crusade against corruption, State Vigilance Bureau on Sunday said that eight employees and one private person were nabbed red-handed while accepting bribes in nine different cases during August.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:42 IST

PM Modi, Rajnath condole deaths after boat capsizes in Godavari River

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condoled the demise of 11 people who died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:38 IST

Saddened at the loss of lives in Godavari boat tragedy: Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her condolences at the loss of lives in the Godavari boat tragedy in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:35 IST

Britishers imposed English on people of India: LJP chief Paswan

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday extended his support to Home Minister Amit Shah's push for the Hindi language in the country and said that English was imposed by the Britishers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:28 IST

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj visits Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Industrialist Rahul Bajaj on Saturday reached the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir and offered his salutations to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder.

Read More
iocl