Bengaluru: Security agency owner arrested for assaulting employee

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Police here arrested a man and booked a case against him for allegedly assaulting his security guard.

The police took the action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Khan is the owner of Bangalore Security Force and House Keeping Services Private Limited. In the viral video, Khan can be seen brutally assaulting an employee at his office here.

The license to engage in the business of private security agency was issued to Khan's wife Aysha Sultana in November 2016.

Khan's office is based at HSR Layout here. (ANI)

