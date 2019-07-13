File photo
File photo

Bengaluru: SIT arrests 2 accused in IMA fraud case

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:38 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multi-crore IMA fraud case has arrested two persons in connection with it.
During the course of investigation, an inspector named Shekar got a tip-off that some people have forged the property documents of a building in Richmond circle belonging to IMA founder Mansoor Khan, the key accused in the case.
After verifying the hint, police swung into action and arrested both accused - Brigade Babu and Muneer alias Gun Muneer, a rowdy-sheeter of Basavanagudi and Tilaknagar police stations.
The SIT, who arrested Deputy Commissioner (Urban) Sri Vijayshankar on charges of receiving a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore from the jeweller, was grilled by the investigating team in connection with the case.
During the probe, Vijayshankar said he gave Rs 1.5 crore to a builder for purchasing a flat. Based on his statement, the team recovered Rs 1.5 crore from the builder. It was even found that suspended Vijayshankar had taken a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a person and a separate case will be registered against him in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
The SIT team, formed by Karnataka government, also recovered a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore which Mansoor Khan reportedly paid to Adoni construction to construct a flyover in Bengaluru.
Last week, the SIT team had arrested Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North division LC Nagaraj on charges of receiving a bribe to give a favourable report.
Both Vijayshankar and Nagaraj have been sent to judicial custody till July 25.
IMA has allegedly cheated a large number of investors, mainly Muslims, after promising impressive returns on their deposit.
Khan had disappeared last month after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was 'harassment' by some politicians and goons.
He had also released a video on YouTube on June 23, urging police to arrange his return to India so that he could join the probe.
In the video, the IMA founder promised to fully cooperate in the investigation being conducted by the 11-member SIT and assured to return the investors' money by liquidating the company's assets. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:57 IST

4 held, 1400kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Anakapalli excise officials along with police recovered 1400 kilograms of cannabis worth over Rs 1.5 crore in Narsipatnam on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:57 IST

Central Railway to run 2 special weekend trains between CSMT, Gorakhpur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Central Railway will run two weekend superfast special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 01:14 IST

Mansukh Mandaviya digitally flags off IWAI ship carrying...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): In a first, the Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday digitally flagged-off a vessel from Assam's Dhubri to Bangladesh's Narayanganj, carrying 1000 MT of Bhutanese stone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:11 IST

3 cops sent to judicial custody in case of custodial death in Bihar

Nalanda (Bihar), July 13 (ANI): In the case of the alleged suicide by a person in the police custody here on Thursday, three cops including an Inspector, ASI and a watchman have been sent to judicial custody and a case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

UP: Two men arrested for abduction, rape

Fathepur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 56-year-old woman in a moving car in Fathepur, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

Karnataka crisis: BJP MLAs reached Ramada resort

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid the political upheaval in the state, BJP MLAs reached Ramada resort from the Assembly here on Friday evening. The state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days at the facility.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

Ahead of polls, Delhi Congress Committee meets to appoint block...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): In view of the upcoming assembly election in the city-state, a meeting of Congress Committee observers from 14 districts was held here at Rajiv Bhawan on Friday to discuss and ensure the appointment of 280 block level presidents of the committee within 10 days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

Will take strict action against those spreading rumours, warns UP Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After it was reported that three madrasa students, were allegedly thrashed and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, police said it remains alert and will take strict action against those who spread "rumours."

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:45 IST

Woman, child killed in road mishap in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A woman and child died while three others were injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Naina Devi on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:35 IST

K'taka rebel MLAs visit Siddhivinayak Temple, sample regional...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Even as political crisis continues in Karnataka, some of the rebel MLAs lodged at a hotel here had a perfect day out on Friday with some local sightseeing, shopping and regional delicacies on the menu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:33 IST

Student stabbed on Kerala University campus

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 12 (ANI): A student was stabbed on Friday morning on the Kerala University campus here following which there were clashes and protests by students.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:32 IST

HP: Dead body of man retrieved from Beas River

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): The police and fire department on Friday retrieved the body of a man from Beas River near Lanka Bekar here.

Read More
iocl