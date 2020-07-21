Bengaluru: South Western Railway operates first long-haul goods train

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): The South Western Railway on Tuesday operated a long-haul goods train for the first time in the Bengaluru division.

According to the Public Relations Office, the train departed from Whitefield at 01.30 am and reached Jolrpettai at 4.20 am, covering a distance of 126 km at the speed of 40.75 km.

The train comprised 84 empty wagons, two brake wans and two engines (one in the front and the other in the middle).

A standard goods train normally consists of 59 wagons. Any train having a composition of more than 59 wagons is called long-haul train. The constituent trains may be empty or loaded.

The running of long-haul trains will help in reducing the congestion on the busy sections thereby increasing the throughput, stated the release.

The operation of long-haul trains will boost line capacity and will help in faster train movement. It will also make wagons available at loading/unloading points quickly, it added. (ANI)

