Bengaluru: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple witnesses heavy rush on New Year's day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 01 (ANI): On the occasion of New Year, several devotees thronged the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

Devotees performed special 'pujas' seeking happiness and prosperity in the new year.

Several places of worship across the country witnessed huge inflow of devotees on the start of the new year.

In Maharashtra, thousands of people turned up at the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers.

Heavy footfall was also witnessed at Shri Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, where special puja and 'arti' were performed for Lord Shiva.

Earlier today, thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for the New Year. They were seen taking a holy dip on the first day of 2020.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also visited the Golden Temple to offer their prayers. (ANI)

