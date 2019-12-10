Bengaluru: Supporters of newly-elected Cong MLA Rizwan Arshad fight on street

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A day after Congress' Rizwan Arshad won from Shivajinagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka, his supporters fought among themselves in a crowded area here on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the High Ground Police Station limits in the city. BR Naidu, Congress supporter and follower of Rizwan Arshad, fought with MRS Chandra, a former corporator. Arshad was also present on the spot when the incident took place.

"It was unwarranted to fight with their supporters but fighting on the street was not at all accepted. Whoever indulged in such violent act at public place will not be tolerated and action will be taken from the party side," said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre.

BJP leader S Prakash said: "After winning only two out of 15 seats in by-polls, Congress supporters are fighting on streets. Before swearing-in as an MLA, Rizwan Arshad's supporters are fighting on the street. This shows what will happen in the future." (ANI)

