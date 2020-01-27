Bengaluru tests 2,572 passengers for coronavirus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): No passenger from Bengaluru, who visited the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Bengaluru said here on Monday.

As many as 2,572 people were screened here from January 21 and no one so far has fallen prey to the virus, the authority said adding that the test report of a passenger, who was admitted three days ago for medical supervision returned negative for the infectious disease.

The organisation also informed that two passengers who had returned to India from China on January 18 have been kept under medical supervision in the hospital last night and their sample will soon be sent to Pune for the investigation.

"Six passengers (four Chinese and two Indians) are under house quarantine and they are asymptomatic. They will be observed for 28 days," APHO, Bengaluru stated in its press note.

Meanwhile earlier today, a girl from Chapra in Bihar was been hospitalised after displaying symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 80 people in China and with people from different countries displaying symptoms.

A suspected case of coronavirus was also reported in Rajasthan, following which State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed that the patient be kept in an isolation ward. (ANI)

