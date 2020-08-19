Bengaluru to be 'reconnected' to 14 international destinations via Vande Bharat, repatriation programmes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI): International Repatriation flights, as well as the Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble programmes, have enabled Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) to reconnect Bengaluru to 14 international destinations.

As per a release, under the aegis of these arrangements, 13 airlines will operate on these sectors from BLR Airport.

The destinations connected directly from BLR Airport include Abu Dhabi (Etihad, GoAir & Air India Express), Amsterdam (KLM Royal Dutch), Dubai (Emirates, Indigo, GoAir, Air India Express & Vistara), Doha (Indigo & Qatar Airways), Frankfurt (Lufthansa), Kuwait (Air India & Indigo), Kuala Lumpur (Air India Express & Malaysian Airlines), London (Air India & British Airways), Muscat (Air India Express), Narita (Air India), Paris (KLM Royal Dutch), Riyadh (Indigo) and Singapore (Air India Express).

BLR Airport will connect to San Francisco via Kochi (Air India). (ANI)

