Bengaluru to implement strict ban on single-use plastic

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:29 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) special commissioner Randeep D on Wednesday said that the ban on single-use plastic has not been implemented in top gear in the region and starting September 1 actions as per Solid Waste Mangement (SWM) bye-laws will be implemented.
"In 2016, there was a statewide ban on single-use plastic by the state government which is applicable to BBMP limits also. Implementation has not been in top gear," Randeep told ANI here.
"Now, we are ensuring that any user of plastic, be it domestic or big eateries or manufacturers, all this should completely cease. Even the user will be fined," he added.
The special commissioner also added that BBMP has had "discussions with plastic association, plastic manufacturers, users of plastic, online shop vendors, food retailers."
We have told them that in case they don't comply then they will have to face the brunt of the law," he said.
Asked about the fine for the defaulters, the top BBMP official said, "The SWM bye-laws also very clearly say that (for) this kind of offence what the penalties to be levied are. We have enhanced it almost five times now meaning which the deterrence level will also go up and at the same time the enforcement can also pick up. This is something we are taking up seriously."
"Fines can go even up to Rs 50,000 in case of a repeat offender. We have also included that the shutters can be pulled down of the organisation or the shop, the trade license can be cancelled or withheld," he added. (ANI)

