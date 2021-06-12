Bengaluru Unlock: Civic body instructs chief engineers to ensure traffic not interrupted due to construction works

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, in regard to the Covid-19 unlock process from June 14, instructed the chief engineers to ensure that the construction works in the city do not interrupt traffic.

"Only the building material required immediately must be stored on the sidewalk or the roadside, without causing any disruption to traffic and pedestrian movement", Gupta ordered.

They have been asked to clear the debris lying on the roads and sidewalks of the worksite.



To prevent any disruption to the vehicular traffic, the chief engineers have been asked to barricade the ongoing worksites and the road that are being excavated.

"Arterial and sub-arterial roads are on an annual maintenance contract. Ensure that soil is not accumulated in roadside and shoulder drainage and adequate maintenance of footpath and drain covering slabs", the order stated.

The chief engineers have also been asked to coordinate with the Water Supply and Sewage Board Officials to immediately repair open or leaking manholes and drainages. (ANI)

