Bengaluru: Victoria Hospital staff stage protest demanding release of salaries

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30: Employees of Victor Hospital in Bengaluru staged a protest on Monday, demanding the release of their October salary and asking the management to ensure that henceforth wages are paid before the 7th of every month.



In a press release, the Karnataka General Labour Union, affiliated with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), said that the employees work tirelessly for the benefit and welfare of workers in Karnataka. Members of this Union include workers from various private and public sectors, including the workers employed by Victoria Hospital.

"The workers are compelled to protest today (29.11.2021) against the management of Victoria Hospital/BMRCI demanding that their October 2021 wages be paid immediately and to ensure that henceforth wages are paid before the 7th of the month," said the release.


