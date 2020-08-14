Bengaluru violence: 11 FIRs registered, Sec 144 extended till 6 am on Aug 16

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A total of 11 FIRs have been registered to date in connection with Bengaluru violence cases, police said.

Out of 11 FIRs, seven have been registered at DJ Halli police station in the city.

Meanwhile, Section 144, which is imposed to restrict assembly of four or more people at one place, has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 16.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, over a 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested.

Earlier in the day, sixty more people have been arrested in connection with violence in Bengaluru, said Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).



Among those who were arrested include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum.



The police have arrested 206 people so far in connection with the violence, Patil said.



Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city.



Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the violence. (ANI)

