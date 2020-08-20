Bengaluru violence: Close aide of ex Mayor among 415 people arrested so far

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested Arun Kumar, a close aide of former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj in connection with the violence that broke out in parts of the city on August 11.

A total of 415 accused has been arrested including Arun Kumar, police said.

The CCB has also questioned Sampath Raj, and another corporator, Abdul Rakeeb Zakir in connection with the violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas, in which at least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will discuss with the Centre regarding the banning of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for its alleged role in Bengaluru violence.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station 3 days after the violence in the city, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said.

The accused who have been arrested in connection with the case include Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum. (ANI)

