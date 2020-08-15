Bengaluru violence: SDPI, Congress must not exploit the poor in minority communities, says ex-Karnataka minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In connection with the Bengaluru violence, former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig on Saturday said that the poor sections of the minority communities should not be exploited by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or the Congress.

"Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by SDPI or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for the past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA," said Baig.

"Congress is to be blamed for this incident," he added.

"Police personnel have been working as frontline warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those people (involved in the violence) could have gone to the police or commissioner's office. What was the need for thousands of persons to gather?" said Baig.

He said local residents were harassed during the violence that occurred here.

As on August 14, a total of 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with Bengaluru violence cases, police said.

Out of 11 FIRs, seven have been registered at DJ Halli police station in the city.

Meanwhile, Section 144, which is imposed to restrict assembly of four or more people at one place, has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 16.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday over a 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested.

Earlier in the day, sixty more people have been arrested in connection with violence in Bengaluru, said Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Among those who were arrested include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward, Irshad Begum.

The police have arrested 206 people so far in connection with the violence, Patil said. (ANI)

