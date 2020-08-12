Bengaluru violence: Yediyurappa assures strict action against accused, appeals for peace

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.

While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable.

"The miscreants in the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa's house and police station. Already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation," he tweeted (roughly translated from Kannada).

"The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic," the Chief Minister said in another tweeted.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night in which two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries.

110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.

Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. (ANI)