Bengaluru: Vokkaliga Sangha protests against Congress leader DK Shivakumar's arrest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The members of Vokkaliga Sangha on Wednesday protested in Bengaluru against Congress leader DK Shivakumar's arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shivakumar, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The agency had started its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in September 2018 on the basis of a report submitted by the Income Tax department against Shivakumar.

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018.

Later that night, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.

"It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said. (ANI)

