Bengaluru: VV Puram food street to shun single-use plastic as part of environment-friendly makeover

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:49 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69 th birthday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday stated that Bengaluru's popular VV Puram food street will be turned into a plastic-free zone with dedicated slots being reserved for pedestrians on weekends.
Speaking to ANI, Bangalore South constituency Surya acknowledged the issues garbage disposal and said, "VV Puram food street is the pride of South Bengaluru. This place sadly had issues of garbage disposal, use of single-use plastic and hygiene conditions. We have decided to declare this a plastic-free zone. There will be no usage of single-use plastic now."
He also announced that dedicated slots will be reserved at the food street for pedestrians only.
"On weekends from 7 pm to 11 pm, this VV Puram food street will only be for pedestrians. This an attempt to reclaim the space for pedestrians", he said.
Surya made these remarks after visiting the food street on Tuesday where he created awareness against the usage of single-use plastic. He also made everyone take a safety and hygiene pledge to transform the food street into an environment-friendly destination. (ANI)

