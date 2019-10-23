Bengaluru: Youth Congress holds protest against govt over K'taka flood

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Youth Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest in Bengaluru's Maurya circle against the central government and the state government over Karnataka flood situation.

They are protesting against the increase in unemployment, delay in release funds to flood-affected areas, economic slowdown and misuse of Income Tax (IT) Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress leader said: "Government is organising big events but what is the benefit of all those events. How is country benefiting except for one person's megalomania? How is it affecting and helping anybody? That is the reason why Youth Congress is organising this massive protest."

"Youth Congress is protesting for the future of the country. The government should solve people's problem and should not divert from real issues. They cannot rewrite the history to suit their own ideology and divide society," he added.

Senior Congress leaders also participated in the protest and the workers will lay siege to Raj Bhavan.

Due to heavy rainfall, a house in Hosuru village of Gadag collapsed today in the region at around 9 in the morning. No injury or loss of life has been reported so far from the incident.

Also, the roads were damaged in Palar area near Male Mahadeshwara hills on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Earlier on October 16, a pro-Kannada organisation named Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) held an 'underwear protest' at Maurya circle in the state capital over the alleged negligence by government officials pertaining to the flood relief work in the state. (ANI)

