Youth Congress workers protest against government over Karnataka flood on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI
Youth Congress workers protest against government over Karnataka flood on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI

Bengaluru: Youth Congress holds protest against govt over K'taka flood

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:53 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Youth Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest in Bengaluru's Maurya circle against the central government and the state government over Karnataka flood situation.
They are protesting against the increase in unemployment, delay in release funds to flood-affected areas, economic slowdown and misuse of Income Tax (IT) Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress leader said: "Government is organising big events but what is the benefit of all those events. How is country benefiting except for one person's megalomania? How is it affecting and helping anybody? That is the reason why Youth Congress is organising this massive protest."
"Youth Congress is protesting for the future of the country. The government should solve people's problem and should not divert from real issues. They cannot rewrite the history to suit their own ideology and divide society," he added.
Senior Congress leaders also participated in the protest and the workers will lay siege to Raj Bhavan.
Due to heavy rainfall, a house in Hosuru village of Gadag collapsed today in the region at around 9 in the morning. No injury or loss of life has been reported so far from the incident.
Also, the roads were damaged in Palar area near Male Mahadeshwara hills on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
Earlier on October 16, a pro-Kannada organisation named Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) held an 'underwear protest' at Maurya circle in the state capital over the alleged negligence by government officials pertaining to the flood relief work in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:19 IST

Stockholm: Piyush Goyal meets Sweden's Business minister, says...

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met Sweden's Minister for Business, Industry, and Innovation, Ibrahim Baylan and said that the Swedish are "very interested" in India's transport and energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:18 IST

Over 13 people, 150 animals killed in 6 days in K'taka floods

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The human death toll due to floods in Karnataka has reached 13 on Wednesday revealing the extent of devastation left by the relentless downpour and floods that lashed the state since October 18 till today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:58 IST

Mayawati questions law and order condition in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:45 IST

Varsity administration is curtailing our democratic rights:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A day after the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University filed a police complaint alleging that some people attacked them on university administration's direction on Tuesday, the students on Wednesday alleged that the varsity is attempting to curtail their democratic

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:25 IST

SC refuses urgent hearing into plea seeking resumption of Goa...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to set up a bench to urgently hear a petition filed by the Goa government seeking resumption of construction work of a new international airport in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:23 IST

Delhi: Jamia University students allege they were attacked on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia University students on Tuesday complained to the police that they were attacked by some people on the instruction of the university administration when they were protesting against a notice issued to five students.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:02 IST

Terrorist group AGH has been wiped out, says J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India] Oct 23 (ANI): A day after terrorist Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari was killed in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday, Jammu Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group (AGH) has been wiped out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:57 IST

Jharkhand: Six opposition MLAs join BJP ahead of assembly elections

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, six MLAs from opposition parties joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:56 IST

SC refuses urgent hearing into Noida Sunburn festival's plea...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the organizers of the Noida Sunburn festival challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which has levied a ban on speakers and DJs between 5 pm to 9 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:53 IST

Congress extends supports to DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged involvement in a money laundering case, has received party's support which dubbed formers' arrest as "vendetta politics".

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:46 IST

Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah takes stock of damage due to...

(Badami) Karnataka [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday visited Badami town to take the stock of the damage due to floods.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:38 IST

Other accused enlarged on bail, says Chidambaram seeking bail in ED case

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved a bail petition in the INX Media money laundering case asserting that all the other accused in the matter have been granted bail.

Read More
iocl