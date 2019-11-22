Representative image
Bengaluru: Youth stabbed to death over petty brawl during cricket match

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:28 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A college student here was stabbed to death following a petty brawl which started during a cricket match near Nandini Layout, according to the police.
The victim, Uma Maheshwara, allegedly entered into a heated exchange with his friends, which ended with Maheshwara slapping him, during a match on Tuesday.
The accused then formed a plan to get back at Maheshwara along with his friends.
The next day, they caught hold of Maheshwara and one of the boys in his group stabbed him multiple times resulting in his on the spot death while he was returning home during the night, according to the police.
A case, related to the matter, has been registered at the Nandini layout police station and a search operation has been launched to nab the absconding accused.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 07:16 IST

