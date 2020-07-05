BEST announces kindness package for consumers, approves EMI facility on electricity bill payment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) announced a number of kindness package for all its consumers on Saturday. It has started taking meter readings in all parts of Mumbai except containment zones.

Among its packages, the BEST announced that all commercial and industrial consumers will be billed 10 per cent of the estimated from May 19, 2020. It also announced three months moratorium for payment in their fixed charges.

All domestic consumers are given estimated bills from March till June based on their usage in the month of March, the civic transport and electricity provider said.

It further said that, while BEST has started taking meter reading except in containment zones, if someone's bill is estimated more than their actual, then the actual amount will be refunded. BEST added if the estimated amount was less, consumers will be charged additionally.

The public body also said that in case any bill is found to be double or more than average in the period between March to May, consumers will get an option to pay their bills in 3 EMIs along with carrying cost. (ANI)