BEST bus services resume in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services have resumed in Mumbai following the state government's order.

Speaking to ANI, a passenger said, "It has become difficult for us to commute to our workplaces as limited buses are plying on streets now".

On the other hand, BEST bus conductor claimed that their seniors force them to take more passangers and they are trying their best to follow the rules but sometimes they can't help it as they work for their survival.

The State government has allowed the BEST buses to run on the roads of Mumbai but the crowd of passangers is comparatively less.

The passangers waiting to board the bus complained that they've been waiting here since two hours but the bus did not arrive.

"Now the trains are yet to come on the tracks so we are facing problems, it takes four hours now to reach a place where we used to reach in two hours," said a passeneger.

The BEST bus conductor said the buses have started but as the trains are not running so the crowd is less so best is running less busses comparatively on a normal day.

"We are taking all the precautions while doing our work, can't sit at home so it's better to work rather than sitting at home," he added.

Another BEST conductor said, "We can't help it, we come under essential services. As of now one seat one passanger is allowed and we are trying our best to implement the guidelines issued by the government but our seniors force us to take more passangers we try our best to follow the rules but sometimes can't help it". (ANI)

