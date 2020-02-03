Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor GC Murmu, on Monday, released 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary of State Resource Centre for Women Development. Photo/ANI
Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor GC Murmu, on Monday, released 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary of State Resource Centre for Women Development. Photo/ANI

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary released in J-K

ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:49 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor GC Murmu, on Monday released 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary of State Resource Centre for Women Development.
According to the Department of Information and Public Relations of J-K, the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary of State Resource Centre for Women Development is about celebrating women empowerment in its truest sense and giving women her rightful place in society. (ANI)

