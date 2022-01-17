Better preparedness at all levels in COVID third wave: Experts

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Analysing the curvature of the three COVID-19 waves that have had hit India, experts said that the preparedness in the third wave is better at all levels while adding that until the next few weeks, it is too early to come to an inference regarding the significant changes at the peak level.

Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, "The first wave began slowly and gradually worsened, with approximately 5-10 per cent of total patients experiencing low oxygen levels, leading to a major increase in hospitalisation rates and a followed decline these rates. The second wave, on the other hand, began more quickly, reached the peak and then receded over the course of two and a half months."

"The third wave is here and the patients look to be in better health for the time being. Although ICU admissions appear to be down, the symptoms are varied, with symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and headaches. However, it is too soon to say whether the changes in this peak are significant until the next few weeks," said Dr Padegal.

Dr Ashutosh Shukla, Senior Director, Internal Medicine and Medical Advisor, Max Hospital, Gurugram, said that the preparedness in the third wave of COVID-19 is better at all levels.

"The first wave of COVID-19 started showing its peak in March 2020. At that point of time, we all had poor knowledge about the disease. Most of the patients were in the elderly age group with associated comorbidities. Prominent symptoms were related to the respiratory system. Nobody was vaccinated and there was the scarcity of PPE and testing kits," said Dr Shukla.



"In the second wave, several mutants of coronavirus were encountered. Patients had not only breathing problems but also symptoms related to the gastrointestinal system. The severity of the disease was worse resulting in higher morbidity and mortality. During the third wave, the preparedness is better at all levels - personal, community and governmental," he further added.

Omicron, the latest Varient of Concern that was first detected in South Africa is causing a milder disease. However, due to its 70 times more transmissibility, the percentage of positivity remains high.

India on Monday logged over 2.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases. The daily positivity rate is 19.65 per cent. The country's active caseload currently stands at 16,56,341.

As many as 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant were detected across 29 States and Union Territories so far, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra recorded 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal (1,672), Rajasthan (1,276), Delhi (549), Karnataka (548) and Kerala (536). (ANI)

