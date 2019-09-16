Bettiah gang rape: 'Serious case' says police, teams constituted to investigate

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Days after a girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bettiah, police have termed the case as 'serious' and said that teams have been constituted to investigate the matter.

Reportedly, the girl was a former inmate at the NGO-run infamous Muzaffarpur Shelter Home where 44 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted.

"This is a serious case. We have received information that she was an inmate at the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home. We are taking every action based on the evidence we have gathered. Police teams have been constituted to investigate the matter," Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said on Monday.

Police have already registered a case against four persons in the incident.

"The girl was allegedly raped on Friday and we received a complaint on Saturday. The initial medical test was conducted on the same day we received the complaint. We have also received the medical test report. Forensic Science Laboratory team is also conducting their own examination," Kant said.

According to FSL Assistant Director Ambalika Tripathi, there are no external injuries on the body of the victim. "However, we can only give more details only after the examination," she said.

As many as 44 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at the NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The incident had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit. (ANI)

