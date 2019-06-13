Betting racket busted in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Police arrested seven people here for allegedly indulging in betting with respect to India's match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's World Cup, scheduled to take place on June 16.

DCP Crime Vadodara, Jaideep Singh Jadeja said, "Police raided a rented house on Wednesday night. From there we arrested seven people who were indulging in cricket match betting through their mobile phones. They were betting on India's match against Pakistan in cricket world cup being held in England on June 16."

"They were talking to betting racketeers based in Mumbai through their mobile phones. We have also confiscated one BMW car, 17 mobile phones and Rs 33 lakh from them," he added.

During the interrogation, police said the accused revealed that they were residents of Mumbai and were living in a rented flat here. The prime accused, who was also a bookie, was identified as Mahel Jain.

Police said Mahel, an MBA graduate, worked for different private businesses.


