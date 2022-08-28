Bettors too gear up ahead of India-Pakistan clash today

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): As arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the big clash on Sunday at the Asia Cup, bettors are also getting ready with their speculations and chances of earning easy money.

After a long gap, India and Pakistan will face each other. While both the teams are making strategies to get the better of each other, a section is also preparing to fill in their pockets with the help of this match, the bettors.

They will keep a watch on every event of the match starting from the toss to every ball, over, player and all the fours, sixes and wickets.

In the international market, India is currently the first choice of the bettors. The betting price is going around 48-50 for India and Pakistan. It means that if Rs 10,000 is invested, Rs 4,800 will be earned from Team India and Rs 5,000 from Pakistan.



The reason for this rate gap is the fact that the team who is more probable of winning has a lower rate associated with it. However, this rate can also be different in both countries.

As per the bettors, the rate is expected to go down to 38-58 by the time match starts. So, the margin will increase in case of Pakistan's win and decrease in case of India's win. Also, the rates per session, such as per 5-overs, wickets, fours and sixes, all will have their separate rate, which will be decided only at the time of the match.

Not just in India, the same is the story in Pakistan as well. A bettor told ANI that the total bet in Pakistan this year is worth around Rs 4,000 to 5,000 crores. Many big names including politicians are also involved in this. The D company is also a part of this, and the whole business is in the hands of Chota Shakeel.

Here, it should be remembered that the last time, India and Pakistan faced each other, India had to face a crushing defeat. Despite that, India seems to be the 'favourite' in the betting market.

As per the sources, the bettors have already reached Dubai and the BCCI Vigilance team is keeping a close watch on the bettors also, besides the players. (ANI)

