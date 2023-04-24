Beyond the front lines: How people of Manipur shaped the outcome of Battle of Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 24 (ANI): As we delve into the annals of World War II, certain stories, battles, and sacrifices stand out, seared into our collective memory. However, the Battle of Imphal remains a largely unexplored and forgotten chapter in this monumental conflict.

This poignant tale of courage, sacrifice, and resilience highlights the vital role played by the local people of Manipur, especially in the city of Imphal, in turning the tide of the war, according to a report.

"In March 1944, the picturesque capital of Manipur, Imphal, found itself at the heart of a fierce and protracted battle between the Japanese 15th Army and the British-led Allied forces. The strategic importance of Imphal was unmistakable. The city, situated in the easternmost part of India, offered a gateway to the Indian subcontinent. The Japanese forces, having conquered Burma, sought to seize Imphal and its surrounding territories to launch a full-scale invasion of India," the report said.



"The local populace of Manipur, however, remained unyielding in their determination to defend their homeland. They played a pivotal role in providing support to the British-led forces, resisting the Japanese onslaught, and preserving their unique cultural identity in the face of adversity," it added.

One often overlooked aspect of the Battle of Imphal is the role played by the local labourers who toiled under the most challenging conditions to ensure the smooth functioning of the war effort.

These unsung heroes were responsible for maintaining and repairing the crucial supply lines, including the Imphal-Kohima road and the Dimapur-Kohima-Imphal railway line.

"Their unrelenting spirit and hard work ensured that essential supplies, such as food, ammunition, and medical equipment, reached the beleaguered soldiers fighting on the front lines," the report said.

In addition to their contributions to the war effort, the people of Manipur displayed immense courage and resourcefulness in supporting the injured and displaced. Many Manipuri families opened their homes to provide shelter and sustenance to the soldiers, both Indian and British, who fought alongside them. They tended to the wounded, provided emotional support, and shared their limited resources in the spirit of humanity and solidarity. (ANI)

