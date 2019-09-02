Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (Photo Courtesy: BGP official Facebook handle)
Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (Photo Courtesy: BGP official Facebook handle)

BGP holds delegation meeting on rejection from NRC issues

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) delegation led by its National Working President Dr Munish Tamang met the North-Rast Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg on issues concerning rejection from National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The delegation meeting took place on Friday, regarding the issues concerning rejection from NRC of those who were arbitrarily marked D in the Electoral Rolls, and about the implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord.
According to BGP's press release, the delegation consisted of National Vice President Yam Prasad Ghimire, North East Zone Secretary Lakpa Lama and National Secretary (Youth Affairs) Nanda Kirati Dewan.
"Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha sought Constitutional safeguard of Gorkhas in implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord and requested him a speedy implementation of MHA Notification on D Voters of Gorkhas with necessary corrections and bring about an early resolution of D Voters issues," said Tamang.
According to the release, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a notification on October 18, 2018, clearly stating that Gorkhas and people of Nepali origin cannot be tried in Foreigner Tribunal Courts but the Government of Assam did not file writ petition before the proper Division Bench of the High Court seeking withdrawal of Gorkha cases from FTs across Assam.
L S Changsen, the then Commissioner and Secretary Home and Political, Assam had filed an IA (Interlocutory Application) before the FT Monitoring Bench. The Bench disposed the case and advised Assam Government to file a fresh case. Assam Government is yet to file a fresh case.
On being asked, how BGP would deal with NRC rejections, Tamang said: "Gorkha Legal fraternity and trained Paralegal Community will help rejected individuals and families in Foreigner Tribunals Courts to close cases across Assam. This was resolved in a joint meeting last month called by BGP and major Gorkha civil society organisation including Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha and All Assam Gorkha Students' Union (AAGSU)."
BGP, North East Zone Secretary Lakpa Lama raised the issue of safeguard the constitutional rights of Gorkhas of the Sixth Schedule in the Hill Districts of Assam and sought intervention for Protection of Gorkhas of North East in their respective States under various states laws and regulations.
He further asserted, "Instead of taking such cases to Foreigner Tribunal - the quasi-judicial system. The Ministry of Home Affairs could set up a high-powered committee to address such issues, an empowered special screening committee comprising of competent authorities of the Border Police, Election Commission of India (ECI), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), State Home Department, Registrar General of India and NRC authority should thoroughly screen of existing D Voter cases who has either not been served notice by FT or no reference in Border Police and names being rejected by NRC."
This mechanism was asserted by BGP to the NRC Authority, Government of Assam and Election Commission of India. The suggestion once found satisfactory, the screening committee would issue a DV Clearance Certificate (so that his/her name can be included in final NRC). The same DVCC should be validated by members of Foreigner Tribunal so that in event of the case opened in a later date, the DVCC by the special screening committee is accepted to close the case and accept the rejection in NRC in the present context. (ANI)

