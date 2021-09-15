Bhabanipur by-poll: Mamata Banerjee visits Gurudwara Sant Kutiya

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Gurudwara Sant Kutiya in Bhawanipore to seek blessings ahead of by-polls.

"I am here to take blessing from you all, I have been here several times to seek blessings and whenever I have free time I try to visit the Gurudwara," said the Trinamool supremo.

"Punjab's history is linked with Bengal, Guru Rabindranath Tagore has also mentioned it in the National Anthem, in which the line starts from Punjab and finishes in the state of Bengal. If these two states were not present in the country then the independence of the country would not have been easy. When I visited Andaman and Nicobar island, I observed that most of the freedom fighters are from Bengal and Punjab," said West Bengal chief minister.



Speaking upon the ongoing farmers' protest Banerjee said that the farmers have her full support and the Centre should withdraw the three farm laws.

"I really like the Gurudwara's halwa, and whenever there is any occasion like Guru Purab, Guru Nanak Jayanti, I have always received the prasad from the Gurudwara," she said.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal filed her nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls on Monday preceded by a rally where she termed the upcoming elections as a fight against injustice.

Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress on September 8 announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls.

By-polls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. (ANI)

